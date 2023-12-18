Dana-Farber reinstates face mask requirement. Here's why

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston is bringing back a pandemic-era requirement: face masks.

Health experts at Dana-Farber said because of the "higher rates of respiratory illness in our region," everyone at at the hospital, including staff and patients, will have to wear a face mask, starting on Monday.

Anyone with cold, flu or COVID-like symptoms is being asked to call ahead of time before going to their appointment. Also, anyone who lives with someone or has been in close contact with a person who recently had symptoms, should also call ahead.

It's uncertain how long the requirement will last but leaders of the hospital said this mandate will stay in place for the foreseeable future.