Dangerous heat expected to return early next week

Stay weather aware over the next few days here in New England. Flooding and dangerous heat are the two big weather stories we’re tracking.

Flash flooding will be a concern for parts of the Southern New England through Saturday.

In fact, a Flood Watch is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday night for parts of Massachusetts, including the city of Boston. The watch is also in effect for parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island. Some areas could see localized bands up to 2 inches of rain through Saturday with some isolated higher amounts.

While we’re not expecting flooding rain everywhere, any showers that develop have the potential to create heavy downpours that could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and in some streets.

With that in mind, remember the phrase, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Never drive or walk through a flooded street. It takes only six inches of fast-moving water to knock over an adult. When it comes to your car, it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and about two feet of rushing water to carry away most SUVs and trucks.

On average, the National Weather Service says that flooding is the second most weather-related fatality in the U.S. behind heat.

And talking about the heat, get ready for another potential heat wave.

Your NBC 10 Boston First Alert Weather Team has posted First Alerts for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for dangerous heat that’s moving back into the Boston area.

In fact, high temperatures will likely rise into the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. We may be looking at another round of heat advisories and warnings by then.

So, start preparing for the dangerous heat. Make sure to drink plenty of water while outdoors and wear light, loose fit clothing. Also, try to avoid doing activities during the hottest parts of the day, like working out and yard work. And don’t forget to check on your elderly neighbors and your pets.

The stretch of hot days will likely come to an end by late next week as high temperatures drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Stay with your NBC 10 Boston First Alert Weather team for further updates with your First Alert Forecast.