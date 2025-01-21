Heads up! We’re tracking dangerously cold weather in Boston before our temperatures warm into the weekend.

Tuesday is a First Alert due to the bitter cold. High temperatures will be in the low 20s, but a steady wind blowing over the lingering snow will make it feel colder, like the single digits for much of the day. So, bundle up. Dress in layers. Limit your time outdoors.

Tuesday night, even colder weather pushes in. Low temperatures will dive into the single digits. Wind chill values into Wednesday morning will be as low as 7 degrees below zero.

We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. These clouds are part of the weather system bringing wintry weather to the Deep South.

While much of eastern Massachusetts will not see snow from this system, we can’t rule out a few snow flakes or snow showers for the Cape and the Islands Tuesday night. A coating up to an inch of snow is possible.

Wednesday is also a First Alert because of the frigid weather. Morning wind chill values will be in the negatives. High temperatures will be around 19 degrees.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies, but don’t let the sun fool you. Remember to bundle up and protect yourself and your pets from the bitter cold.

Thursday will even have a bitter cold start, with morning feels-like temperatures close to zero in Boston.

We’ll FINALLY see our high temperatures climbing above freezing by the weekend, so hold on a little longer. In fact, highs will be in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and in the upper 30s on Sunday as our winds turn from the south.

Some snow showers are possible in the region early next week. We’ll keep you posted.