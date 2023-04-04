Danny Amendola Becomes Latest Former Patriot to Join Josh McDaniels in Vegas

Danny Amendola becomes latest ex-Patriot to join McDaniels in Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The band is getting back together in Vegas.

Second-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels continues to reunite with former members of the New England Patriots, most recently hiring ex-wide receiver Danny Amendola as a new coaching assistant/returners, according to the team website on Tuesday.

Undrafted out of Texas Tech, Amendola made a name for himself as a rookie with the St. Louis Rams. His 1,618 kickoff return yards in 2009 led the NFL and remains 12th on the list of all-time single-season performances.

McDaniels spent the 2011 season as offensive coordinator for the Rams but had minimal experience with Amendola, who suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener.

The two joined forces two years later, however, when Amendola signed with the Patriots. He spent next five years in Foxboro, appearing in a total of 82 games and winning Super Bowls in 2014 and 2016.

From 2018 to 2022, Amendola spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans before retiring last summer at the age of 36.

Amendola joins a number of Patriots alumni on staff with the Raiders including general manager Dave Ziegler and quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, both of whom joined the team this offseason.

He'll be tasked with developing a return team that was firmly middle-of-the-pack with a total of 668 yards and contributing to a Raiders squad that finished 6-11. Luckily for Amendola, he's retaining Ameer Abdullah, who led the team with 543 return yards.