Danvers

Danvers High School Wrestling Team Suspended After Fight Over Alleged Racist Video

The Danvers Public Schools district sent a message to families Tuesday afternoon to inform them of the decision and to reveal that a full investigation is underway

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

District officials announced Tuesday that they have suspended the Danvers High School wrestling team after a fight between two students prompted another investigation at the Massachusetts school.

The Danvers Public Schools district sent a message to families Tuesday afternoon to inform them of the decision and to reveal that a full investigation is underway.

According to the letter, a physical altercation occurred between two students last week. It was on school grounds after classes were over for the day. A student confronted a current member of the wrestling team over a video that was recorded three years ago in which that student allegedly used racist language.

An initial investigation of this incident revealed other concerns related to a wrestling team group Snapchat, including references to hazing and hateful and biased language, the letter said.

Further discipline will be forthcoming, district officials said.

The wrestling team investigation comes on the heels of hazing allegations against the high school hockey team, in which a student athlete came forward to detail violent, sexual, homophobic and racist hazing rituals in the locker room.

