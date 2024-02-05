Person shot, suspect barricaded at Danvers trailer park off Route 1

A person was shot at a Danvers, Massachusetts, trailer park and the shooter is believed to be barricaded in a trailer, police said Monday, asking the public to avoid the area.

The incident has brought out a large police response, including a SWAT team, and shut down Route 1 in the area Monday.

The victim, who is female, was rushed to a hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police. They didn't share her condition.

UPDATE #2-Male suspect is believed barricaded inside a trailer. A female shooting victim has been transported to a hospital. This is an ongoing situation; he public is asked to avoid the area. The @NEMLEC tactical team is assisting Troopers and @DanversPolice Officers on-scene. https://t.co/gRZk82jZ2j — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2024

Police and other first responders were seen in the area, a mobile home park off Route 1.

NBC10 Boston First responders on U.S. Route 1 in Danvers, Massachusetts, at the entrance of a trailer park where police were responding to a shooting on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.