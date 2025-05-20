Massachusetts

Police search in Danvers for 3 people who led chase from Saugus

The suspects, two male and one female, were wanted for questioning over something that happened in Lynn, according to Danvers police

By Asher Klein

Police are looking for three people who ran off from a car after leading officers on a pursuit through Massachusetts' North Shore on Tuesday.

The chase began in Saugus and ended in Lynn, and the three people are wanted for questioning over an incident that took place in Lynn, according to Danvers police.

The search was being conducted on land and by air, after the trio, two male (one in a white shirt, one wearing all black) and one female (in all black with a pink backpack), left the vehicle on Mello Parkway, Danvers police said. It's near the Rebecca Nurse Homestead.

Danvers police didn't share information on the Lynn incident beyond that it was not a homicide investigation. They asked anyone who sees the three people or knows where they are to call 911 or 978-774-1212.

