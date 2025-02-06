Person found in Danvers River, Beverly police say

A person was found in Massachusetts' Danvers River on Thursday by first responders from Beverly, the town's police chief said.

Chief Chief John LeLacheur didn't share the person's condition, referring questions to the Essex District Attorney's Office. He did note that the person was unidentified.

The circumstances around the person being in the river weren't immediately available.