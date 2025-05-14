Man critically injured in Dartmouth motorcycle crash

A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Tuesday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, police say.

Officers were called to Division Road just before noon for the incident, according to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR.

The motorcycle operator, identified only as a 70-year-old man from Westport, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries, WJAR reports.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old man, also from Westport, remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash. Further information has not been released.