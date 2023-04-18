Daughter of Man Killed in 1991 Calls for Accused Killer to Face Justice

A man wanted for a 1991 homicide in Attleboro, Massachusetts was arraigned Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court.

Mario Garcia was on the Massachusetts State Police's most wanted fugitive list until he was captured in Guatemala last year, WJAR reported.

He is charged with the November 16, 1991 murder of Ismael Recinos Garcia at the corner of Dean Street and Bank Street in Attleboro.

García was extradited after he was captured at a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala.

Everything was ready today in Fall River Superior Court to prosecute 50-year-old Mario Garcia charged with first-degree murder. However, the defense lawyer asked the judge to make an exception, since García did not want to expose himself to the media, a very common strategy in these cases, says criminal lawyer Hector Pineira.

Delia Recinos, the victim's daughter, traveled from Georgia to Fall River, and wanted to be present in Superior Court.

"I came here on behalf of my family so that this does not go unpunished, I wanted him to know that I was there," she told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra in Spanish.

She was barely 3 years old when everything happened and she says that the only thing she remembers about her father is the day of the funeral, which marked her forever.

She also visited the place where her father was killed, in a neighborhood where she and her family lived for nine years, and says that after 32 years she hopes justice will be done.

According to court documents, Mario García was using an alias when police arrested him in Guatemala last December, and was later extradited to the United States thanks to an agreement first signed by the two countries in 1903.

Garcia is next set to appear in court in October.