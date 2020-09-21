Dave & Buster's Plans Massive Layoffs, May Be Looking at Bankruptcy

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of restaurants and entertainment spots with three locations in the Greater Boston area is letting go of a huge number of workers, and bankruptcy could be an option if things don't work out.

According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Dave & Buster's is laying off more than 1,300 employees, while the Texas-based company is also considering filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy if it can't work out a deal with its vendors. An article from FSR magazine gives more details on the situation, saying that the workers who are being let go permanently had originally been temporarily furloughed in March as the coronavirus outbreak took hold, and that same-store sales for the chain fell 87 percent in the second quarter.

Dave Buster's, which is headquartered in Dallas, has three locations in the local area (Braintree, Natick, and Woburn), with those outlets losing a total of 307 employees to layoffs. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.daveandbusters.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

