Barstool's Dave Portnoy rescued by Coast Guard when boat goes adrift off Nantucket

Officials told the Nantucket Current that while Portnoy never drifted out of the harbor, it's an important lesson for boaters

By Matt Fortin

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports "almost was lost to the ocean" before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of Nantucket on Monday, the internet personality said in a video posted to social media, donning a captain's hat.

Portnoy — who referred to himself as Captain Dave in his recount of the situation — said he wanted to show his mom his boat Monday, but when he got to it at the buoy, it had no power.

He found himself in his boat adrift, without power for the engine, radio or anchor, he told his followers from a breezy beach.

"Next thing you know, Captain Dave is lost at sea." he said, explaining that he tried to send distress signals with a flare gun.

Finally, he said he encountered a girl in what he described as a craft that resembled a row boat, who was able to call the Coast Guard for him.

"Coast Guard came, four burley dudes," he said. "Thankfully the Coast Guard, God bless their souls, tied me up, brings me back — Captain Dave lives to tell another tale."

He thanked the Coast Guard for "saving Captain Dave's live" on X, to which the agency responded it's happy to help "any time."

He joked that he may not be hitting the water again.

