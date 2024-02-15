boston restaurant talk

Dave's Hot Chicken opens in Boston's Theatre District

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A California-based chain of dining spots focusing on Nashville hot chicken has opened yet another outlet in the local area, and this is its second within Boston itself.

According to a poster (Geoff Wong) within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dave's Hot Chicken has opened in the Theatre District, moving into the space on Stuart Street where a location of Blaze Pizza had been until closing last spring. The new location joins another Boston outlet in Dorchester's South Bay as well as Braintree, Chelmsford, Dorchester, Framingham, Newton, Saugus, and Woburn, and like the others, it offers tenders and sliders with heat levels ranging from "no spice" to "reaper."

The address for the new location of Dave's Hot Chicken in the Theatre District is 123 Stuart Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.daveshotchicken.com/

