Dave's Hot Chicken opens third eastern Mass. location

A California-based chain of eateries focusing on Nashville hot chicken has opened its third location in Eastern Massachusetts.

According to a source (Aron Levy), Dave's Hot Chicken is now open in Chelmsford, moving into a space on Drum Hill Road just off Route 3. The new location of the chain joins two others locally in Newton and Woburn, while another location is also in the works at South Bay in Dorchester.

The address for the new location of Dave's Hot Chicken in Chelmsford is 40 Drum Hill Road, Chelmsford, MA, 01824. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.daveshotchicken

