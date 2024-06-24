Boston Restaurant Talk

Dave's Hot Chicken, The Halal Guys to open in Boston's Fenway section

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of growing chains are both looking to open within an apartment development in the Fenway section of Boston.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, The Halal Guys and Dave's Hot Chicken are looking to open at the Bon on Boylston Street, with the former being takeout-only while the latter will apparently have both takeout and dine-in options. Currently, there are three locations of The Halal Guys in the Greater Boston area (and one in Shrewsbury), while Dave's Hot Chicken has eight locations locally.

The address for the Bon is 1260 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for The Halal Guys is at https://thehalalguys.com/ while the website for Dave's Hot Chicken is at https://www.daveshotchicken.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Stoughton 13 mins ago

Stoughton police chief ‘disturbed' over family's finding in Sandra Birchmore death

Boston Red Sox 38 mins ago

Where Jarren Duran, Red Sox stand in latest MLB All-Star voting

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us