Dave's Hot Chicken, The Halal Guys to open in Boston's Fenway section

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of growing chains are both looking to open within an apartment development in the Fenway section of Boston.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, The Halal Guys and Dave's Hot Chicken are looking to open at the Bon on Boylston Street, with the former being takeout-only while the latter will apparently have both takeout and dine-in options. Currently, there are three locations of The Halal Guys in the Greater Boston area (and one in Shrewsbury), while Dave's Hot Chicken has eight locations locally.

The address for the Bon is 1260 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for The Halal Guys is at https://thehalalguys.com/ while the website for Dave's Hot Chicken is at https://www.daveshotchicken.com/

