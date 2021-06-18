Dave's Hot Chicken to Expand to the Greater Boston Area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A California-based group of dining spots that focus on an increasingly popular food item will be expanding to the Boston area.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dave's Hot Chicken is bringing 10 franchised locations to Suffolk County and Norfolk County, with a post from franchising.com saying that the fast-casual eateries will offer Nashville hot chicken, including tenders and sliders with heat levels ranging from "no spice" to "reaper") along with such items as macaroni and cheese, kale slaw, and cheese fries. The business first started out in Los Angeles in 2017 as a pop-up in a parking lot and is now eyeing a nationwide expansion.

The website for Dave's Hot Chicken can be found at https://www.daveshotchicken.com/

