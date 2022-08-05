Dave's Hot Chicken to Open at South Bay in Dorchester

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A California-based chain of eateries focusing on Nashville hot chicken is planning to open another Boston-area location, with this one being just off the Southeast Expressway.

According to a source, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening at South Bay in Dorchester, with a page at edens.propertycapsule.com indicating that the restaurant will move into a space at the corner of District Avenue and Lucy Street within the mixed-use development. Once it opens, the new location will join others in Newton and Woburn, and expect it to offer chicken tenders and sliders with seven heat levels ranging from "no spice" to "reaper" along with other items such as macaroni and cheese, kale slaw, and fries.

The website for Dave's Hot Chicken can be found at https://www.daveshotchicken.com/

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!