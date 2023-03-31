Local

Boston Marathon

Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Announced as Grand Marshal for 127th Boston Marathon

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing

By Marc Fortier

The Boston Athletic Association announced Friday morning that Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz will serve as grand marshal for the 127th Boston Marathon next month.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing. In the wake of the bombing, Ortiz gave a rousing speech at Fenway Park on April 20, 2013, before the first Red Sox game after the bombing.

"A leader on the Red Sox from 2003-2016, Ortiz embodied the strength and resilient spirit of Boston both on and off the playing field throughout his career," the B.A.A. said in a statement.

Ortiz will not be running himself on April 17, but will lead the way from Hopkinton to Boston on race morning, as he is being driven to the finish line in time to watch the race champions break the finish line tape on Boylston Street.

The 3-time World Series champion also has a team running in this year's race. Overall, this year's marathon includes 30,000 entrants from 122 countries and every U.S. state.

