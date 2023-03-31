Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Announced as Grand Marshal for 127th Boston Marathon

The Boston Athletic Association announced Friday morning that Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz will serve as grand marshal for the 127th Boston Marathon next month.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing. In the wake of the bombing, Ortiz gave a rousing speech at Fenway Park on April 20, 2013, before the first Red Sox game after the bombing.

"A leader on the Red Sox from 2003-2016, Ortiz embodied the strength and resilient spirit of Boston both on and off the playing field throughout his career," the B.A.A. said in a statement.

🥁🥁🥁 @BAA is proud to announce that 3-time #WorldSeries champ & @RedSox legend @DavidOrtiz will serve as Grand Marshal for #Boston127!👏



Visit the link below to learn more & view a full schedule of events for race week.⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/QsXS8hupyQ#Boston127 #oneBOSTON pic.twitter.com/wqWIrToGlz — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) March 31, 2023

Ortiz will not be running himself on April 17, but will lead the way from Hopkinton to Boston on race morning, as he is being driven to the finish line in time to watch the race champions break the finish line tape on Boylston Street.

The 3-time World Series champion also has a team running in this year's race. Overall, this year's marathon includes 30,000 entrants from 122 countries and every U.S. state.