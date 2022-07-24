David Ortiz Inducted Into Baseball Hall of Fame

"One of the best clutch hitters in the history of baseball, 541 career home runs, the driving force for three World Series championships for the Boston Red Sox...please welcome Hall of Famer 'Big Papi' David Ortiz."

Papi! Papi! Papi!

There were loud chants and joyous cheers Sunday as David Ortiz was introduced and walked onto the stage in Cooperstown, New York, for Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

Fans on the lawn outside the Clark Sports Center waved Dominican Republic flags, held 'Papi for President' signs, donned Red Sox attire and sounded horns to celebrate the Boston slugger, perhaps the greatest clutch hitter of all time.

The first ballot Hall of Famer hit 541 home runs in 20 big league seasons and helped the Boston Red Sox win three World Series championships. He is just the 58th player selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in his first year of eligibility, and he served as a designated hitter more than any previous inductee.

10x All-Star

7x Silver Slugger

3x World Series Champion

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred read Ortiz's plaque at the ceremony.

"Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch, with legendary postseason performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in 10-year stretch. Eight times named top designated hitter, while warning 10 All-Star selections. Drove in 100-or-more runs in 10 season, leading American League three times, his 541 home runs, 632 doubles, and 1,768 RI are all time-high among designated hitters. extra innings walk-off hits in Games 4 and 5 of 2004 A.L.C.S. netted series M.V.P. honors. Set A.L. record for batting average (.688) en route to 2013 World Series M.V.P.

Welcome to baseball immortality, David Ortiz.



Ahead of his induction Sunday, Ortiz was still awestruck at his good fortune.

“I still can’t believe it. This is like a dream come true,” the 46-year-old Ortiz said. “I grew up tough, man. I grew up tough. My childhood wasn’t that easy, but I had great parents to guide me and keep me away from trouble.”

Several of Ortiz's former teammates were in town for his induction including Mike Lowell, Kevin Youkilis, Johnny Damon, Dustin Pedroia, Kevin Millar, Jason Varitek, Tim Wakefield, and Pedro Martinez, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 and is responsible for Ortiz joining the Boston Red Sox in 2003. The legendary right-handed pitcher lobbied for the Red Sox to take a chance on the slugging first baseman, who was released after six years with the Minnesota Twins.

“Pedro is a big brother. Me and Pedro go way back,” Ortiz told reporters at his pre-induction press conference Saturday. “We have so many memories together.”

Ortiz, who survived a nightclub shooting three years ago in his native Dominican Republic, has achieved baseball immortality following his remarkable career that included three World Series titles, 10 All-Star selections, and 541 home runs.

Known for his ability to come through in the clutch -- and also knowing a thing or two about memorable speeches -- there was little doubt that Big Papi would hit the right mark with his speech Sunday.

And there was another special moment for Ortiz on Sunday, as his daughter Alex -- who is a music producer and vocalist currently studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston -- sang the National Anthem on stage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report