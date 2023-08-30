David Ortiz says he's a victim of extortion in social media video

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz denounced through a video posted on his social networks that he is a victim of extortion by a person who allegedly had access to a cell phone that he hasn't used for years but has private information.

The former major leaguer addressed his followers from the comfort of his home in the United States to request that if anyone receives any approach to access the information that was 'hacked' from his cell phone, to reject it and that he has put the matter in the hands of the authorities.

“I am being the victim of extortion right now. There are people who 'hacked' my phone from more than 15 years ago which I do not use. He browsed through my personal life and wanted to extort money from me, meaning that he will sell part of my personal life from what he found on my phone,” Ortiz explained in the first part of his video.

Then, he goes on to say that the matter is already in the hands of the FBI and the DEA, and that the Intelligence Department of the Police in the Dominican Republic has also been involved.

“I wanted to make this video, not just because of what they can expose out there, but so that my people don't get involved in this because the Department is taking action because it was totally illegal,” he said.

In addition, he assured that it would be the same person who had access to his bank accounts some time ago, however, he did not offer more details.

“Those same people six months ago defrauded my bank accounts. They are people who have information about you and have closely followed you. I would not want any of my beautiful people from the Dominican Republic to take part in that because we are taking legal action because it is about fraud and extortion, which in the end ends with jail ”, he explained.

Ortiz took advantage of the occasion to advise the public that if something similar happens to them they should go to the authorities as he did and be more careful.