Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

David Scondras, Boston's First Openly Gay City Councilor, Dies at 74

The Harvard-educated tenant activist was elected to the City Council in 1983 and voted out of office 10 years later

By Staff and wire reports

Getty Images

David Scondras, Boston's first openly gay city councilor, died last week, according to the Boston Globe. He was 74.

Scondras was elected to the City Council in 1983. The Harvard-educated tenant activist was voted out of office 10 years later.

After leaving office, the Globe said he continued to advocate for tenants and ran Search For A Cure, a nonprofit AIDS organization.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

first snowfall 3 hours ago

Season's First Snowfall Hits on the Eve of a Chilly Halloween

second wave 4 hours ago

Beth Israel Readies for ‘Rising Tide' of Coronavirus Cases

Later in his life, he had several run-ins with the law, pleading guilty in 2007 to trying to lure a person he thought was a teenage boy for sex. It turned out to be a 20-year-old man, who alerted police. Scondras was sentenced in Lawrence District Court to 18 months of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender. 

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston City CouncilObituaryDavid Scondras
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us