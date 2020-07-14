DavidsTea Closes All Retail Locations in the US, Including Several in Greater Boston

A Canadian tea company is closing all of its stores in the United States--including several in the Greater Boston area--as it shifts its focus in order to survive.



Eater Boston is reporting that DavidsTea it shutting down all 42 locations in this country along with 82 stores in Canada, with CTV News mentioning that the company has obtained court protection from creditors so it can remain in operation as it goes through a restructuring plan. Both articles say that the business is going to be concentrating more on wholesale and online business, with founder and interim CEO Herschel Segal saying that "we are certainly making good progress in creating a stronger business model for the future and ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of DavidsTea and our beloved brand."



Local outlets of DavidsTea that are shutting down include shops in Boston (two), Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, Hingham. Lynnfield, and Natick.



The website for DavidsTea can be found at https://www.davidstea.com/



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





