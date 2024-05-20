Days before graduation, Harvard disciplines pro-Palestinian student protesters, students say

Just days before graduation, Harvard University students were back on the picket line this weekend — temporarily shutting down Harvard Square.

Student protesters say the university's financial ties to Israel are still intact, despite agreeing to reconsider the endowment.

These students told NBC10 Boston when they voluntarily took down their encampment in Harvard Yard last week that they were under the impression punishments would be avoided. But when these students received word that that was apparently not the case, they called an emergency protest Sunday.

The student protesters had made the agreement to peacefully breakdown the encampment when the university agreed to discuss the questions surrounding Harvard’s endowment and its possible ties to Israel.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Sunday's protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations that have been going on for about three weeks on campus. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Alan Garber, interim president, had said at the time that he would encourage the disciplinary boards to take into consideration the voluntary decision to leave the encampment.

But according to the school paper, the Harvard Crimson, five students have been suspended, more than 20 are now facing probation and 14 seniors will not be allowed to graduate at Harvard’s commencement ceremony this week.

"These students are standing in solidarity with the students in Gaza. And with that they are being suspended, they are being threatened. It's not about just not getting a degree, it's more than that. It's why these students are getting suspended. The question is why?" said Hanan Wuhush, Harvard senior.

Harvard's commencement is scheduled for Thursday, and now these student protesters are warning university officials to prepare for disruptions.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Harvard University for comment but have yet to hear back.