Boston woman assaulted while in DC, police investigating as possible hate crime

A weekend trip to Washington D.C. took a terrifying turn for a woman from Boston, and police have opened a potential hate crime investigation.

Roulin Wu said she was walking with a friend in Chinatown last Saturday morning when a stranger hit her in the head with a grill without provocation and told her to “Go back to China.”

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“Right after the incident, I was, I think I like cried for straight an hour,” Wu said.

“Mentally, I was taking some time to recover from that,” she said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Wu said for the rest of her trip, she held tight to a selfie stick in case she needed to defend herself.

“I was actually thinking about I need to establish a will so that if I die, my parents can get my money,” she said.

D.C. police said they’re investigating the attack as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.