Dead Dog Found in Pillowcase at Conservation Area in Westport, Mass.

A dead dog was found inside a pillowcase at a conservation area in Westport, Massachusetts, and now animal control is investigating.

Westport Animal Control posted about the find on Sunday. The dog is described as a female, orange mixed breed, She was found in the Brookside Conservation Area off Route 177.

Officials did not offer any further details about the dog's condition.

The Brookside Conservation Area includes about nine acres of land and hiking trails, according to the Westport Land Conservation Trust. It is popular with hikers and bikers, residents tell WJAR.

Animal Control is asking the owner to contact them at 774-264-5129.