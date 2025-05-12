Animals and Wildlife

Dead whale spotted on Cape Cod

Biologists say this is a deadly female fin whale, around 65 feet long and between 80,000 and 100,000 pounds

By Thea DiGiammerino

A dead whale on the sandbar near Great Island in Yarmouth, Massachusetts.
Researchers are investigating a dead whale that washed up on a Cape Cod beach last week.

NOAA Fisheries said they were first notified that the animal's carcass was spotted near Great Island, a gated community in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Biologists say this is a female fin whale, around 65 feet long and between 80,000 and 100,000 pounds. The International Fund for Animal Welfare responded Friday morning to examine the whale and collect samples. It was not immediately clear what caused the whale's death.

NOAA Fisheries and other agencies will determine what to do with the whale. As of Monday morning, it could still be seen on the beach.

Officials caution that all dolphins, porpoises, and whales are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and it it illegal to touch, feed or harm these animals. If you spot one, you're urged to call trained responders and stay at least 150-feet away.

Strandings can be reported to  NOAA’s stranding hotline at 866-755-6622. On Cape Cod, the public can call IFAW directly at 508-743-9548.

