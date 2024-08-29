I-495

Motorcycle driver dies after hitting SUV stopped on I-495, police say

Investigators believe the driver moved into the left lane, then hit the back of a stopped Alfa Romeo SUV

By Asher Klein

A motorcycle driver died after crashing into a stopped SUV on Interstate 495 in Westford, Massachusetts, Thursday afternoon, police said.

The driver, identified only as a 78-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash, which took place about 3:25 p.m., near Exit 83, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators believe the driver moved into the left lane, then hit the back of a stopped Alfa Romeo SUV. The Harley-Davidson flew into a Chevrolet Impala, police said. Neither the SUV's nor the car's driver was hurt.

Investigators continued to investigate what happened in the crash, which police said was cleared more than three hours after it took place.

