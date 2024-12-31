Maine

Man dies after being pulled from house fire in Biddeford, Maine

Biddeford police were investigating the cause of his death, while the Maine Fire Marshal's Office was investigating what caused the fire

By Asher Klein

Flames pouring from the window of an apartment over a garage in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. A man was pulled from the fire and later died.

A man died after being pulled from a burning home in Biddeford, Maine, Monday afternoon, officials say.

The fire was reported about 3:03 p.m. at a home on Alfred Street at the intersection of Ray Street, according to Biddeford firefighters, who saw flames pouring from an apartment over a two-car garage.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A 71-year-old man was found unresponsive in the apartment and pulled outside, but he was later pronounced dead, Biddeford firefighters said. The garage building was badly damaged by smoke and fire and is no longer inhabitable.

The man wasn't publicly identified. Biddeford police were investigating the cause of his death, while the Maine Fire Marshal's Office was investigating what caused the fire.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

More Maine news

Maine 7 hours ago

Man, 82, driving wrong way up I-95 in Maine dies in collision with pickup

Laws Dec 30

New laws for 2025 in Mass. and across New England

Maine Dec 30

Driver fatigue, inattention blamed for pileup on Maine Turnpike

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us