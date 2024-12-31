Man dies after being pulled from house fire in Biddeford, Maine

A man died after being pulled from a burning home in Biddeford, Maine, Monday afternoon, officials say.

The fire was reported about 3:03 p.m. at a home on Alfred Street at the intersection of Ray Street, according to Biddeford firefighters, who saw flames pouring from an apartment over a two-car garage.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A 71-year-old man was found unresponsive in the apartment and pulled outside, but he was later pronounced dead, Biddeford firefighters said. The garage building was badly damaged by smoke and fire and is no longer inhabitable.

The man wasn't publicly identified. Biddeford police were investigating the cause of his death, while the Maine Fire Marshal's Office was investigating what caused the fire.