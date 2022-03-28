Deadly Boston Parking Garage Collapse Impacts Traffic, MBTA Service

Several roads are closed Monday after a portion of a downtown Boston parking garage that was being demolished collapsed on Saturday, killing one man and injuring another.

Boston police on Sunday identified the man who was killed as Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton. A second person was transported to an area hospital in Saturday's accident, which occurred around 5:40 p.m. at 1 Congress St.

Part of the Government Center garage came down after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed, construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. The demolition is all part of the $1.5 billion Bullfinch Redevelopment Project. The finished project is expected to include a parking garage surrounded by office and apartment buildings. The site has been under demolition for some time.

The construction accident had a huge impact on traffic over the weekend, which is expected to continue Monday. The on ramp to Interstate 93 north and south were both shut down near Government Center after the collapse. There were a number of road closures near the North End and Haymarket areas as well, which made it tough for drivers.

In #Boston, ramp from Haymarket to I-93 SB is closed at this time. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 26, 2022

Boston police said Sunday that the following roads will be closed to traffic:

Surface Road between New Chardon Street and Hanover Street. Traffic will be diverted from North Washington Street to New Chardon Street or to the Southeast Expressway.

Congress Street travelling west will be closed at Hanover Street to New Chardon Street.

Congress Street traveling east will be closed from New Chardon Street to Sudbury Street.

Sudbury Street between Congress and Surface will be closed, all traffic on Sudbury Street will be diverted to Congress St traveling east.

Additionally, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) released a statement Sunday informing commuters that the T was suspending service through the tunnels which travel beneath the Government Center Parking Garage as safety inspections are conducted.

The victim of the Government Center Parking Garage collapse has been identified as construction worker Peter Monsini, who according to his cousin was born with an "Excavator in his hand". "I looked up to him, he taught me a lot," said Richard Monsini, Peter's cousin and friend.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters that a worker, later identified as Monsini, was completing demolition work in a construction vehicle that fell over the side of the garage when the structure collapsed.

The vehicle fell eight or nine stories with a large amount of debris. Monsini was found under a pile of rubble and pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, Dempsey said.

His cousin, Richard Monsini, described Peter as a great guy, a hard worker, a loving dad and an incredible son. Monsini said his cousin was raised in the demolition business, as his entire family worked in the industry, which makes his loss even harder to reconcile.

“He was born with an excavator in his hand. He knew how to operate machinery. His family…our family, is in the business," Richard said. "He knew what he was doing so I can’t -- I don’t know what happened. It doesn’t make any sense because he’s very special and very talented, and he knew how to operate.”

The construction accident remains under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office and city officials.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the loved ones of the worker who lost his life,” John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. “JMA remains committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for all our employees and trade partners. We would like to thank the Boston Police Department and EMS for their swift response.”