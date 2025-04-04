Man facing manslaughter, OUI charges in deadly Cape Cod crash

A man is facing manslaughter and drunken driving charges in a head-on crash that killed another driver on Cape Cod Thursday, officials said.

Mario Da Paixao Andrade, a 48-year-old from Hyannis, was killed in a crash with a car driven by Zachary Fena, a 49-year-old from Centerville, on Route 6 in Harwich about 5:26 p.m. Thursday, the Cape & Island District Attorney's Office said Friday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Fena's blood alcohol level was allegedly over the 0.08% limit at the time of the crash, and prosecutors said his vehicle had been seen swerving before crossing the highway median and hitting Andrade's vehicle.

After the collision, debris littered the highway, which had to be closed for hours. Andrade was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said Friday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Fena appeared in Orleans District Court Friday to face charges of manslaughter while under the influence, motor vehicle homicide while under the unfluence, negligent driving and violating lane markings, prosecutors said. A judge ordered he be held on $5,000 bail, with conditions.

He's due back in court on May 5 for a probable cause hearing. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.