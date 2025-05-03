Man dead in early morning RV fire in Concord, NH

A man was found dead inside an RV that caught fire early Saturday in Concord, New Hampshire, officials said.

Heavy fire was erupting from the vehicle when firefighters arrived at the scene on Sheep Davis Road at about 3:30 a.m., according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

They didn’t share more about the man’s identity or the circumstances around the fire, which was under investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the fire marshal's office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.