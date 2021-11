A deadly two-car crash shut down all lanes on I-93 southbound in Boston Thursday morning.

The serious two-car crash happened by exit 14, south of Columbia Road. Massachusetts State Police were on scene.

Troopers on scene, 2-vehicle crash with a fatality, Rt 93 SB south of Columbia Rd, Boston. SB lanes closed at Columbia Rd. Investigation underway. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 18, 2021

An investigation is underway. No further information was immediately available.