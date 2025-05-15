Middleborough

2 dead in fiery crash off I-495 in Middleborough

A man outside the burning vehicle and a woman inside of it were both pronounced dead at the scene

By Asher Klein

A man and a woman were killed in a fiery crash that briefly shut one side of Interstate 495 in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday, fire officials said.

Firefighters called to the scene on I-495 north about 12:28 p.m. found the burning vehicle in the woods off the highway near the Cherry Street overpass, the Middleborough Fire Department said.

The man, who was outside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, as was the woman, who was inside, officials said. Neither has been publicly identified.

No one else was hurt in the single-car crash, which remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

I-495 north was closed for about half an hour, and only one lane was open several hours later.

