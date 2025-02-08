RI woman dies in I-95 crash in Maine

A woman from Rhode Island died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Palmyra, Maine, Saturday morning, police said.

Tatiana Medeiros, a 20-year-old from East Providence, crashed into the median of the highway headed north at mile 155 about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Maine State Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene, which is about 30 miles west of Bangor.

Madeiros was the only person in the car, police said. They were continuing to investigate what happened as of Saturday afternoon.