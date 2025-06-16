Vermont

Motorcyclist dead, second hurt in head-on crash in northeast Vermont

Hunter Rounds, a 20-year-old from Grand Isle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

A woman has been arrested in a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist and seriously injured another in northeastern Vermont on Sunday, police said.

Ellen Willson, of St. Albans, is believed to have crossed her pickup truck into oncoming traffic about 1:37 p.m. on U.S. Route 2 in North Hero, on the Lake Champlain Islands, hitting two motorcycles, Vermont State Police said.

Hunter Rounds, a 20-year-old from Grand Isle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Another motorcycle rider, a 51-year-old man also from Grand Isle, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Willson, who had minor injuries, was cited on two counts of gross negligent operation, according to police. She's due to face the charges in Grand Isle County Court on Aug. 7 to face the charges; it wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Route 2, the only north-south route between Grand Isle and South Alburg, was closed for about three hours, which would have sent drivers on a lengthy detour by car or boat.

