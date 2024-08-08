Massachusetts

Deadly crash shuts down I-91 in Springfield for several hours

The pedestrian who was killed was identified by police as 54-year-old Dominic Brad, of Hartford, Connecticut

By Aixa Sepúlveda

Getty Images

A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 91 in western Massachusetts for several hours Thursday morning, according to state police.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on I-91 south in Springfield, police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Corolla struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the highway. State police did not say if any charges could be filed.

The pedestrian who was killed was identified by police as 54-year-old Dominic Brad, of Hartford, Connecticut.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The name of the driver of the vehicle was not released, and state police did not say if any charges could be filed.

I-91 south was closed for several hours, but reopened around 6 a.m., according to police.

More Massachusetts news

Everett Aug 7

Man accused of swiping $13K worth of chips from Encore Boston Harbor

Attleboro Aug 7

Man sets Attleboro store on fire after robbery attempt, police say

Dracut Aug 7

Abandoned in Dracut: 49 guinea pigs found ‘lethargic' and in ‘poor condition'

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us