Chelsea

Deadly Domestic Incident Under Investigation in Chelsea

A woman was found stabbed to death inside her apartment in Chelsea

By Kirsten Glavin and Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are calling Saturday's incident in which a 48-year-old woman was found dead in a Chelsea apartment a domestic disturbance.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston Sunday morning that it is investigating the death of the woman as a homicide, in which the unnamed woman was found fatally stabbed inside her apartment at Parkway Commons on Stockton Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The woman's husband was also seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said. He was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, according to Chelsea police.

The DA's office, Massachusetts State Police, Chelsea Police and a medical examiner were all at the scene Sunday morning, continuing their investigation.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else who may have been involved or injured in the incident and that the public is not at risk.

