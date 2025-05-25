Girl dies, driver arrested in serious crash in Franklin Saturday night

A girl who was among several people seriously hurt in a crash in Franklin, Massachusetts, Saturday night has died, officials said Sunday.

The girl's mother and brother remained in the hospital as of Sunday evening, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office and Franklin police. Her father was also hurt, but has been released — he was driving the family's car.

The car collided with a pickup truck about 6:22 p.m. on Grove Street near TK, officials said. The pickup's driver, identified as 21-year-old James N. Blanchard, of Franklin, has been arrested.

He faces charges including motor vehicle homicide, drunken driving and negligent operation, according to officials. He was ordered held on $500,000 bail ahead of a hearing in Wrentham District Court Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Blanchard had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Three victims were taken to local hospitals -- two by ambulance and one by helicopter. They are in serious condition at this time, police said.

Grove Street was shut down between Beaver Street and Forge Hill Road. State and local police were investigating.

Video from the scene showed two vehicles badly damaged, including a pickup truck turned around in the middle of the road with heavy front-end damage, and a car off the roadway next to a business complex sign with airbags deployed.