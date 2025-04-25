Massachusetts

Man found dead inside burning Pelham, Mass., home, officials say

The home had catastrophic damage, with the roof and walls partially collapsed, officials said

By Asher Klein

Firefighters spraying down a burning home in Pelham, Massachusetts, on Friday, April 25, 2025. A man was found dead inside the building.
Pelham Fire Department

A man was found dead in his Pelham, Massachusetts, home after it burned in a fire early Friday morning, officials said.

The two-family home on North Valley Road was fully engulfed in flames when local firefighters, alerted by a passerby, arrived about 2:30 a.m., according to state and local fire and police officials.

It took about an hour to knock down the bulk of the blaze, and the body of the only person who lived there — a man in his 30s who'd been unaccounted for during the firefight — was found afterward. Officials didn't share his identity as of Friday afternoon; the cause and manner of his death remained under investigation.

The home had catastrophic damage, with the roof and walls partially collapsed, officials said. They didn't share what's suspected to have caused the fire — the investigation was ongoing — but did note that no smoke alarms were heard when first responders arrived at the home.

