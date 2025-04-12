1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in fire at Wareham, officials say

A person died and another was seriously hurt in a fire in Wareham, Massachusetts, Friday night, officials said.

Wareham firefighters found the injured person at the scene of the fire, at a trailer on Kimberly Court, about 8:40 p.m. Friday night, state and local fire officials said Saturday. They were told a second person hadn't made it out, and their body was found inside.

Neither person has been identified; they were both adults, officials said.

“On behalf of the Wareham Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one and a home last night,” Wareham Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Chief Haskell said in a statement. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and our community.”

The burning trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but they contained the fire, and only one nearby structure was damaged, from heat, according to the officials.