Deadly heat and humidity set to scorch New England this week

Dangerous heat is heading into Boston for several days this week. While not unheard of, it’s rare to get a series of searing temperatures to this extent. The most recent four-day stretch was August 2022.

The temperatures will start to warm on Monday, as highs are in the low 80s. It’s a noticeable change since the weekend, but a far cry from where we’re going.

Tuesday will see a substantial jump up into the 90s, and then upper 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Practically all week long, the area is under a Heat Advisory, or an Excessive Heat Watch. These alerts are issued for heat and high humidity days.

What’s also more jarring about heat is how much it doesn’t break overnight... temperatures are still in the 70s.



While a heat wave is technically defined as three (or more) consecutive days at or above 90 degrees, the repercussions of anything near than can be deadly. The extreme heat should be treated seriously, as health complications can arise. What makes the heat far worse is the lack of cooling down overnight. It’s humid and mornings are warm – thus the body can’t cool down efficiently as it naturally would. This is where air conditioning and cooling centers are more useful.

Never leave children or pets alone in a hot vehicle. What might seem unsuspecting is dangerous to those children left behind in cars.

During this entire stretch, it’s imperative to assist homeless and elderly. For many walking to public transportation and waiting outdoors, what is normally routine will be tested by temperatures, so precautions will need to be taken.