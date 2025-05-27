Woman killed, man charged in hit-and-run in Framingham, police say

A woman died after being hit on Route 9 in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Sunday, police said, and a driver, who fled the scene, has been arrested.

Stewart Anderson, a 44-year-old from Framingham, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury or death, according to Framingham police. He was due in court Tuesday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The crash took place on Worcester Road by an office building near California Avenue, according to police. The woman who was hit was rushed to MetroWest Medical Center and later died.

She hasn't been publicly identified beyond being a 41-year-old from Framingham. Police didn't say when Anderson was arrested.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It wasn't immediately clear if Anderson had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

The initial release from police said the incident took place Saturday.