Massachusetts

Woman killed, man charged in hit-and-run in Framingham, police say

Stewart Anderson has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury or death, according to Framingham police.

By Asher Klein

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A woman died after being hit on Route 9 in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Sunday, police said, and a driver, who fled the scene, has been arrested.

Stewart Anderson, a 44-year-old from Framingham, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury or death, according to Framingham police. He was due in court Tuesday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The crash took place on Worcester Road by an office building near California Avenue, according to police. The woman who was hit was rushed to MetroWest Medical Center and later died.

She hasn't been publicly identified beyond being a 41-year-old from Framingham. Police didn't say when Anderson was arrested.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It wasn't immediately clear if Anderson had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

The initial release from police said the incident took place Saturday.

More Framingham news

Massachusetts May 24

‘You determine your story': NBC Boston's Latoyia Edwards gives Framingham State commencement speech

Immigration May 7

Man with no criminal record detained by ICE at gas station in Framingham, family says

Boston Restaurant Talk May 6

Bombay Baking Co. in Woburn to expand to second location

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCrime and CourtsFramingham
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us