2 drivers killed, passenger hurt in Hooksett, NH, SUV crash

Two people died and another was seriously hurt when their SUVs collided head-on early Tuesday morning in Hooksett, New Hampshire, police said.

The driver of a Nissan Rogue headed south on Hooksett Road is believed to have crossed the center line, hitting a Hyundai Kona traveling north into Allenstown at about 5:40 a.m., according to Hooksett police.

Both drivers died at the hospital, and a person inside the Hyundai was also rushed to the hospital, where they remained Tuesday afternoon with serious injuries, according to police. None of the people involved have been publicly identified.

Police asked anyone with information about what happened to contact investigators by calling 603-624-1560 ext. 319 or e-mailing tdearden@hooksettpolice.org.