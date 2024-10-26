Maine

1 dead, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Maine, deputies say

Lebanon resident Daniel Dempsey was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man was killed and three other people were hurt, one seriously, in a head-on crash in Lebanon, Maine, on Friday, officials said.

A car crossed into oncoming traffic on Long Swamp Road about 6 p.m., hitting a pickup truck, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The car's driver, 39-year-old Lebanon resident Daniel Dempsey, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His passenger, a 44-year-old from Berwick, was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, but she's expected to survive.

The driver and passenger in the truck had minor injuries, officials said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The crash was under investigation but investigators believe alcohol, speed and reckless driving contributed to what happened.

More Maine news

Maine Oct 25

Lewiston gathers to mark one year since a deadly mass shooting rocked the Maine city

Maine Oct 25

Recap: Lewiston, Maine, marks 1-year since deadly mass shooting

Maine Oct 24

Man injured in Maine stabbing dies 1 week later; no arrests announced

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us