1 dead, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Maine, deputies say

A man was killed and three other people were hurt, one seriously, in a head-on crash in Lebanon, Maine, on Friday, officials said.

A car crossed into oncoming traffic on Long Swamp Road about 6 p.m., hitting a pickup truck, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The car's driver, 39-year-old Lebanon resident Daniel Dempsey, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His passenger, a 44-year-old from Berwick, was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, but she's expected to survive.

The driver and passenger in the truck had minor injuries, officials said.

The crash was under investigation but investigators believe alcohol, speed and reckless driving contributed to what happened.