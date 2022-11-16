Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
car crash

19-Year-Old Driver Charged in Oct. Crash That Killed Girl, 16, in Leominster

Leominster firefighters had to extricate three of the victims, who were trapped or underneath the car

By Asher Klein

The scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston, File

A 19-year-old has been charged in the death of a 16-year-old girl last month in Leominster, Massachusetts, prosecutors say.

Christopher Filz was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang that rolled over in an embankment Interstate 190 on the evening of Oct. 6, leaving Krystal Mello, of Ayer, dead and two other teens injured, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

He was in Leominster District Court Tuesday to face two charges of motor vehicle homicide and one each of speeding and reckless driving.

The three survivors of the crash all had serious injuries, Massachusetts State Police said at the time of the crash.

A 16-year-old girl is dead after a car crash, and three other teens were hurt.

Leominster firefighters had to extricate three of the victims, who were trapped or underneath the car. First responders described it as very challenging.

"We could hear people screaming, we could hear certain things but we couldn’t tell where they were. Time was of an essence," said Lt. Shawn McKenna, of Leominster Fire Rescue.

At the court appearance Tuesday, a judge ordered Filz not to drive and to keep away from witnesses and Mello's family. He's due back in court Jan. 5; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusettsLeominsterAyer
