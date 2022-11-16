19-Year-Old Driver Charged in Oct. Crash That Killed Girl, 16, in Leominster

A 19-year-old has been charged in the death of a 16-year-old girl last month in Leominster, Massachusetts, prosecutors say.

Christopher Filz was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang that rolled over in an embankment Interstate 190 on the evening of Oct. 6, leaving Krystal Mello, of Ayer, dead and two other teens injured, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

He was in Leominster District Court Tuesday to face two charges of motor vehicle homicide and one each of speeding and reckless driving.

The three survivors of the crash all had serious injuries, Massachusetts State Police said at the time of the crash.

Leominster firefighters had to extricate three of the victims, who were trapped or underneath the car. First responders described it as very challenging.

"We could hear people screaming, we could hear certain things but we couldn’t tell where they were. Time was of an essence," said Lt. Shawn McKenna, of Leominster Fire Rescue.

At the court appearance Tuesday, a judge ordered Filz not to drive and to keep away from witnesses and Mello's family. He's due back in court Jan. 5; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.