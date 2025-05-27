Driver in deadly Apple store crash seeks access to Toyota system records

The driver accused in a deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, in 2022 has moved for access to a wide range of Toyota vehicle safety and control records, according to court records.

Bradley Rein faces charges including second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation over the Nov. 21, 2022, crash that killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of Wayne, New Jersey, and injured 22 others.

Rein was behind the wheel of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front glass window of the Apple Store. First responders found workers and bystanders administering first aid to the victims, several of whom were badly injured, authorities have said.

Rein told police at the scene that his foot got stuck on the SUV's accelerator, prosecutors said. He had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

He's due in court Tuesday for a hearing, where his request for 4Runner safety and control system data will be discussed, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, which opposes the motion as being very broad, and without the defense having identified any anomalies it needs to clarify.

"This is not a legitimate request for targeted evidentiary material. It is a discovery demand masquerading as a Rule 17 motion—untethered to the facts of the case, unsupported by necessity, and plainly overbroad," their motion in opposition says.