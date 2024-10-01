Brookline

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Brookline's Coolidge Corner, police say

Andrew Stipicevic was pronounced dead after being rushed to Beth Israel Hospital, according to Brookline police

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man died after crashing his motorcycle into a car that was stopped in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

The crash took place about 7:40 a.m. on Beacon Street near Harvard Street, in Coolidge Corner, Brookline police said Tuesday, identifying the driver as Andrew Stipicevic, a 31-year-old from Brookline.

Stipicevic was seriously injured in the crash with the fully stopped car, whose driver wasn't hurt, police said. Stipicevic was rushed to Beth Israel Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police were investigating what happened.

