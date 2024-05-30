Injured driver charged with manslaughter in deadly NH police chase, crash

A man is facing a slew of charges, including manslaughter, over a car crash that left a woman dead in Nashua, New Hampshire, last month, police said Thursday.

Kyle Freeman, 24, turned himself in on Wednesday to face charges in the deadly April 22 crash, Nashua police said. Freeman had been seriously hurt in the crash as well — both he and the woman who died were thrown the car when it crashed, soon after speeding away from police.

The car ended up on its roof off an office building's parking lot on Amherst Street.

The incident began that morning about 1:40 a.m., when police were called to the Residence Inn on Trafalgar Square for a report of an assault involving a knife, Nashua police said. While officers were responding, they saw a black Nissan Altima driving at them on the wrong side of Somerset Parkway.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The car crossed the median to avoid the oncoming police cruisers and started to speed away. The officers reversed direction to chase the car, police said, then heard a loud crash and found the car had crossed over Amherst Street and crashed into a parking lot.

The passenger, 23-year-old Brandee LaBarge of Manchester, died at the scene, police said. Freeman, of Merrimack, was flown to a hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators suspect Freeman of a slew of felonies and misdemeanors, according to police, including manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence, disobeying an officer, operating as a habitual offender, stalking and driving on a suspended license.

He was due to face the charges in court Thursday afternoon, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.