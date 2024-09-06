New Bedford

2 dead, 3 hurt in I-195 rollover crash in New Bedford, police say

Footage showed objects strewn on the highway in the aftermath of the crash

By Asher Klein

Massachusetts State Police at the scene of a deadly car crash in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.
WJAR-TV

Two people died and three more were hurt when their vehicle rolled over on Interstate 195 during rush hour in New Bedford Friday, Massachusetts State Police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what condition the three people who were hospitalized in the crash were in. All five people were in the vehicle that rolled over.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police didn't say what they believe led to the crash, reported about 9:35 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-195 near Exit 24A, police said. Two lanes of the highway were closed as the investigation, which remained ongoing Friday afternoon, took place.

Footage from NBC affiliate WJAR showed objects strewn on the highway in the aftermath of the crash.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More on I-195

Seekonk Jul 2

Man dead after fiery crash on I-195 in Seekonk

Traffic Dec 12, 2023

Traffic backs up on 1st day of I-195 bridge closure in Providence

This article tagged under:

New BedfordMassachusetts State Police
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us