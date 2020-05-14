Deadly New COVID-Linked Syndrome Identified in Over 10 Mass. Kids

What to Know Pediatric inflammatory multi-system syndrome, or PIMS, is now being seen across the country and is striking newborns and teenagers alike

Up to 5 children have already died and at least 135 have been diagnosed with the condition in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts

The condition occurs six weeks after a child is exposed to COVID-19; common symptoms include fever, inflammation and rash

Over 10 children have now been treated in Massachusetts hospitals for a mysterious inflammatory syndrome believed to be related to the coronavirus.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday that Boston Children's Hospital has now treated six patients with pediatric inflammatory multi-system syndrome, or PIMS. MassGeneral Hospital for Children has treated four more juvenile patients, and Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield said it has seen "a small but unspecified number of cases" of the illness.

In Connecticut, five children have been treated for the syndrome at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. Connecticut Children's Medical Center also has three cases under investigation that are suspected to be the same condition.

The illness has already been identified in over 100 children in New York, and another 18 in New Jersey. At least three children have died in New York and two other deaths are being investigated for a possible link to the syndrome.

NBC10 Boston reported on Monday that four children had been treated for the illness at Boston Children's Hospital.

"It's causing fever, inflammation and rash, Dr. Jeffrey Burns, chief of Critical Care Medicine at Boston Children's Hospital, told NBC10 Boston. "It's occurring about six weeks after a child may have been exposed to a COVID-19 infection."

A complication of the coronavirus not even acknowledged by many a week ago, the new condition is now being seen across the country and is striking newborns and teenagers alike.

After fighting off the virus, a child's immune system is in overdrive and can cause an inflammatory syndrome – similar to toxic shock or what's called Kawasaki disease – that affects the skin, eyes and blood vessels, and can be deadly.

Health officials say symptoms include fever, and more than half of the cases reported having rashes, abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhea. While it has been considered a direct symptom of COVID-19, less than half of the pediatric patients in New York City displayed any shortness of breath.

“Swelling of the hands or feet, eye redness, cracked lips, and this rash – all over rash – and you’ll very typically see it on the back,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, chief clinical officer at Yale New Haven Health. “If you see those symptoms, call your medical professional, talk to your pediatrician and don’t delay your care.”

While health experts anticipate they'll see more cases in Massachusetts, they still believe the risk remains low.

"Parents should be reassured that this remains very infrequent and children are by and large tolerating this pandemic in ways we wish adults were," Burns told NBC10 Boston.

The state Department of Public Health says it is gathering data right now from hospitals to try to figure out how many cases there could be in Massachusetts. They hope to have those numbers by the end of the week.